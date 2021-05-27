Karnes City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-04 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 15:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Goliad; Karnes The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Antonio River at Hwy 72 nr Runge affecting Karnes and Goliad Counties. For the San Antonio River...including Hwy 72 nr Runge...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the San Antonio River at Hwy 72 nr Runge. * Until Wednesday afternoon. * At 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 29.3 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 32.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning and will continue to fall. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, Flooding spreads across the wide flood plain upstream and downstream. No structures are threatened. Livestock and farm equipment will need to removed from the floodplain. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 32.2 feet on 11/02/2015.