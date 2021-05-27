Cancel
Karnes City, TX

Karnes City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Karnes City Today
Karnes City Today
KARNES CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AxQKQ_0aDEtvXE00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Karnes City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Dewitt County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for De Witt, Fayette, Gonzales, Karnes, Lavaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: De Witt; Fayette; Gonzales; Karnes; Lavaca SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN DEWITT...NORTHEASTERN KARNES...GONZALES...SOUTHERN FAYETTE AND LAVACA COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 359 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles north of Smiley to near Weimar. Movement was south at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Yoakum, Schulenburg, Hallettsville, Shiner, Flatonia, Moulton, Nixon, Waelder, Smiley, Sublime, Cheapside, Hochheim, Palmeto State Park, Gillett, Ezzell, Speaks, Westhoff, Komensky and Swiss Alp.
Karnes County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Karnes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Karnes The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Karnes County in south central Texas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 827 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kenedy, Karnes City, Runge, Falls City, Cestohowa, Pana Maria, Helena, Hobson, Choate, Coy City, El Oso, Paweleville, Zunkerville, and Deweesville. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Dewitt County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for DeWitt, Gonzales, Karnes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: DeWitt; Gonzales; Karnes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DEWITT...NORTHEASTERN KARNES AND SOUTH CENTRAL GONZALES COUNTIES At 712 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gillett, or 10 miles east of Kosciusko, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Runge, Nordheim, Gillett, Cotton Patch, Gruenau, New Davy and Ecleto. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Dewitt County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeWitt, Gonzales, Karnes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: DeWitt; Gonzales; Karnes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DEWITT...NORTHEASTERN KARNES AND SOUTH CENTRAL GONZALES COUNTIES At 712 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gillett, or 10 miles east of Kosciusko, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Runge, Nordheim, Gillett, Cotton Patch, Gruenau, New Davy and Ecleto. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Goliad County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Goliad, Karnes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 15:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Goliad; Karnes The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Antonio River at Hwy 72 nr Runge affecting Karnes and Goliad Counties. For the San Antonio River...including Hwy 72 nr Runge...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the San Antonio River at Hwy 72 nr Runge. * Until Wednesday afternoon. * At 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 29.3 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 32.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning and will continue to fall. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, Flooding spreads across the wide flood plain upstream and downstream. No structures are threatened. Livestock and farm equipment will need to removed from the floodplain. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 32.2 feet on 11/02/2015.
Karnes County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Karnes, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 12:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1215 AM CDT. Target Area: Karnes; Wilson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Antonio River near Floresville affecting Karnes and Wilson Counties. For the San Antonio River...including Floresville...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the San Antonio River near Floresville. * Until Tuesday afternoon. * At 11:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 31.5 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Monday was 31.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 7.0 feet early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 33.0 feet, Secondary roads near the floodplain may become flooded and impassable. Extensive flooding occurs in lowest portions of Floresville City Park. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 30.1 feet on 08/23/2016.