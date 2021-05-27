Cancel
Haskell, TX

Haskell is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Haskell News Flash
Haskell News Flash
 5 days ago

(HASKELL, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Haskell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Haskell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aDEtueV00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Haskell News Flash

Haskell News Flash

Haskell, TX
With Haskell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

