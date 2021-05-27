Cancel
David City, NE

Make the most of a cloudy Thursday in David City with these activities

David City Journal
David City Journal
 5 days ago

(DAVID CITY, NE.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over David City Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for David City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyr4y_0aDEtst300

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

David City, NE
With David City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

