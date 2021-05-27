Make the most of a cloudy Thursday in David City with these activities

(DAVID CITY, NE.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over David City Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for David City:

Thursday, May 27 Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 29 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 66 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 66 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



