Wilton, ME

Wilton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Wilton News Alert
WILTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aDEtpEs00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

