4-Day Weather Forecast For Carrabelle
CARRABELLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.