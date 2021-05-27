4-Day Weather Forecast For Concrete
CONCRETE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Light rain then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 57 °F, low 48 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 59 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
