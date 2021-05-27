CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menlo Micro Introduces DPDT Differential Switch for High-speed Applications from DC to 20 GHz

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleMenlo Microsystems, known for reinventing the electronic switch with its Ideal Switch technology, has announced a new double-pole/double-throw (DPDT) switch providing the industry’s highest performance and data rates for high-speed differential switching applications. Based on Menlo Micro’s market-proven Ideal Switch technology, the new MM5600 DPDT switch offers high-speed operation from DC to 20 GHz or up to 40 Gbps, significantly outperforming conventional electromechanical (EM) relays and solid-state switches. The MM5600 switch’s flexible configuration also enables internal differential crossover capabilities, greatly simplifying board routing.

