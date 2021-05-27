Menlo Micro Introduces DPDT Differential Switch for High-speed Applications from DC to 20 GHz

Saelig Company has announced availability of the thinkRF H1000A RF Power Amplifier - a discrete, rugged, and portable RF amplifier designed for public safety and emergency communications that supports operation from a 12 V vehicle power system or V-mount battery. With a signal gain of up to 43 dB and regulation of the incoming power as well as surge protection, it has been designed for dependable use in harsh conditions that include shock, vibration, rain, and dust in mission-critical situations. Housed in an IP66 rated enclosure that is compact (10.5” x 8.9” x 7.9“) and light (< 11 lbs.) the fanless H1000A is silent and highly reliable in operation. The H1000A covers mobile wireless frequency bands from 715 MHz to 2.7 GHz and has a 10 W operating power output. It is designed to be used with a wide range of signal sources and operational scenarios and can tolerate up to 10:1 VSWR output mismatch.

