Daily Weather Forecast For Townsend
TOWNSEND, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 36 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.