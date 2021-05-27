Cancel
Townsend, MT

Daily Weather Forecast For Townsend

Townsend News Alert
Townsend News Alert
 5 days ago

TOWNSEND, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aDEthQI00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 36 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

