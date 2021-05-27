Hagerstown Daily Weather Forecast

HAGERSTOWN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms during night High 81 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 70 °F, low 45 °F 13 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 57 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



