Hagerstown, IN

Hagerstown Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Hagerstown News Beat
 5 days ago

HAGERSTOWN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aDEtfeq00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hagerstown, IN
With Hagerstown News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

