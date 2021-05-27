Hagerstown Daily Weather Forecast
HAGERSTOWN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 70 °F, low 45 °F
- 13 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 57 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.