Avalon, CA

Weather Forecast For Avalon

Posted by 
Avalon News Beat
Avalon News Beat
 5 days ago

AVALON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgbqj_0aDEtem700

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy Fog

    • High 65 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy Fog

    • High 67 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 66 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 67 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

