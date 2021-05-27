Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soda Springs, ID

Daily Weather Forecast For Soda Springs

Posted by 
Soda Springs Voice
Soda Springs Voice
 5 days ago

SODA SPRINGS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aDEtaFD00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Soda Springs Voice

Soda Springs Voice

Soda Springs, ID
2
Followers
45
Post
281
Views
ABOUT

With Soda Springs Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Soda Springs, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Soda Springs, IDPosted by
Soda Springs Voice

Take advantage of Monday sun in Soda Springs

(SODA SPRINGS, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Soda Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Bingham County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Big Hole Mountains, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Palisades Reservoir, Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely. Target Area: Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 306 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wayan, moving east at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Swan Valley, Palisades Reservoir, Wayan, Irwin, Alpine Campground, Smokey Canyon Mine, Freedom, Grays Lake and Alpine Airport.
Bingham County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Blackfoot Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 15:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-13 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Blackfoot Mountains; Upper Snake River Plain STRONG WINDS FROM THUNDERSTORMS MOVING EAST ACROSS INL TOWARD IDAHO FALLS THROUGH 400 PM MDT At 307 PM MDT, observations and satellite imagery were showing a thunderstorm approximately 15 miles east of Southeast INL, moving east at 25 mph. Strong wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph were observed with this cell as it moved east through INL and along Highway 20 toward Idaho Falls. Individuals traveling along Highway 20 and those living near Idaho Falls should be prepared for strong gusty winds through 400 PM MDT as this cell moves through the region. Locations impacted include Idaho Falls, Rigby, Ammon, Iona, Ucon, Lewisville, Osgood and Kettle Butte.