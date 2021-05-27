Daily Weather Forecast For Butler
BUTLER, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.