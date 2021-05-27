Cancel
Butler, AL

Daily Weather Forecast For Butler

Posted by 
Butler Updates
Butler Updates
 5 days ago

BUTLER, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0aDEtWfB00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

