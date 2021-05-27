Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weaverville, CA

Weaverville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Weaverville Updates
Weaverville Updates
 5 days ago

WEAVERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aDEtT1000

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 42 °F
    • 2 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Weaverville Updates

Weaverville Updates

Weaverville, CA
11
Followers
51
Post
789
Views
ABOUT

With Weaverville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weaverville, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Weaverville Updates

Get weather-ready — Weaverville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Weaverville: Tuesday, May 11: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Wednesday, May 12: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Humboldt County, CAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 03:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-07 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.