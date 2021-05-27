Roundup Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ROUNDUP, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance light rain then partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
