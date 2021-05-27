Cancel
Roundup, MT

Roundup Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Roundup Updates
Roundup Updates
 5 days ago

ROUNDUP, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HuiUc_0aDEtS8H00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance light rain then partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Roundup Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

