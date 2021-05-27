Daily Weather Forecast For Malad City
MALAD CITY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 79 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
