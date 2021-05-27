Cancel
Malad City, ID

Daily Weather Forecast For Malad City

Posted by 
Malad City Daily
 5 days ago

MALAD CITY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aDEtPU600

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Malad City, ID
ABOUT

With Malad City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

