Boardman Daily Weather Forecast

BOARDMAN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Patchy blowing dust in the day; while patchy blowing dust then mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 38 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 70 °F, low 49 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 76 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



