Boardman Daily Weather Forecast
BOARDMAN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy blowing dust in the day; while patchy blowing dust then mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 38 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
