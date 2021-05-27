Cancel
Boardman, OR

Boardman Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Boardman Updates
 5 days ago

BOARDMAN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aDEtOqb00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy blowing dust in the day; while patchy blowing dust then mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 38 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

