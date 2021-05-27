Vatican issues a street art stamp, gets sued

Your network editor has reposted this from H-Announce. The byline reflects the original authorship. African History / Studies, Art, Art History & Visual Studies, Colonial and Post-Colonial History / Studies, Popular Culture Studies, Urban History / Studies To walk through any major urban metropolis in Africa or Latin America is to be confronted with a wall of colour. Graffiti tags, street art pieces, stickers, fanzines, and stencil murals abound and add personality to city streets and undergrounds. Yet those behind such cultural expression remain largely (and traditionally) anonymous and the validity and meaning of their work is debatable. Moreover, the history of street art as a form is one that resists easy, linear narratives; its future is increasingly one of experimentation.