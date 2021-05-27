Cancel
Religion

Vatican issues a street art stamp, gets sued

By Anthony Esolen
thecatholicthing.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA street artist in Rome created an image of Jesus that the Vatican appropriated, without credit or payment, to use as the city state’s Easter postage stamp. Now the artist, Alessia Babrow, is suing the Vatican for $160,000. The Holy See refused to comment on the case to the Associated Press.

Jesus
#Street Art#The Vatican#Rome#Catholic#The Holy See#The Associated Press#The Catholic Thing#Reprint Rights#Payment#Writers#Opinions
Vatican City
