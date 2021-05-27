Vatican issues a street art stamp, gets sued

2021-05-27 A life for the mission: Fr. Miguel Angel San Roman Perez, O.P. 2021-05-11 Vatican City (Agenzia Fides) - "In this time still oppressed by the pandemic it seems out of place to speak of joy, of joyful witness, but for us Christians it should be something natural, spontaneous that is strengthened precisely in these moments", writes in the editorial of the latest issue of the Bulletin of the Pontifical Society of the Holy Childhood (POSI), Sister Roberta Tremarelli, Secretary General of POSI, who shares with the readers the joy "which also derives from the many testimonies that reach the International Secretariat from all over the world and nourish us with hope and trust". Sister Roberta reminds us that "one of the fruits of the Holy Spirit is joy, the joy of God which impels us to proclaim and bear witness to the dead and risen Christ for the salvation of every man and woman of all times. And who more than a child and youth today can be an influencer of joy, which amazes and strikes".