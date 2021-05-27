Cancel
Sonora, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sonora

Sonora News Beat
 5 days ago

SONORA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aDEtLCQ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sonora, TX
With Sonora News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

