4-Day Weather Forecast For Sonora
SONORA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
