Crane, TX

Crane Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Crane Post
Crane Post
 5 days ago

CRANE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DYVa_0aDEtKJh00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Crane Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

