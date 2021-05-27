Crane Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CRANE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 96 °F, low 70 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 94 °F, low 67 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
