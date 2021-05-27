Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, MT

Thursday rain in Eureka: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Eureka News Flash
Eureka News Flash
 5 days ago

(EUREKA, MT) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Eureka Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eureka:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aDEtJQy00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then chance light rain during night

    • High 76 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Eureka News Flash

Eureka News Flash

Eureka, MT
5
Followers
37
Post
636
Views
ABOUT

With Eureka News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eureka, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Thunderstorms#Fun Time#Fun Things#The Sun#Inspiration#Mt#Eureka Thursday#Light Rain#Chance Showers#Nws Data#Attractions#Liftoff#Cloud#Bookkeeping#Grey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Eureka, MTPosted by
Eureka News Flash

Daily Weather Forecast For Eureka

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Eureka: Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, June 2: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, June 3: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, June 4: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Eureka, MTPosted by
Eureka News Flash

Rainy forecast for Eureka? Jump on it!

(EUREKA, MT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Eureka Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Eureka, MTPosted by
Eureka News Flash

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Eureka

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Eureka: Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night; Thursday, May 20: Rain and snow in the day; while chance rain and snow during night; Friday, May 21: Chance light snow then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Slight chance light rain in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night;
Eureka, MTPosted by
Eureka News Flash

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Eureka

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Eureka: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain then chance rain and snow during night;
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Eureka, MTPosted by
Eureka News Flash

Sun forecast for Eureka — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(EUREKA, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Eureka. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.