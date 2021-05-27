Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eagle Butte, SD

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Eagle Butte News Beat
Eagle Butte News Beat
 5 days ago

(EAGLE BUTTE, SD) Thursday is set to be rainy in Eagle Butte, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eagle Butte:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0aDEtHfW00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 42 °F, low 35 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 58 °F, low 44 °F
    • 9 to 21 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Eagle Butte News Beat

Eagle Butte News Beat

Eagle Butte, SD
6
Followers
30
Post
297
Views
ABOUT

With Eagle Butte News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eagle Butte, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Night Time#Weather Data#Sd#Sunbreak#Nearby Hikes#Nws Data#Planning#Stand Up Paddle Boarding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Eagle Butte, SDPosted by
Eagle Butte News Beat

Eagle Butte Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Eagle Butte: Tuesday, June 1: Isolated rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, June 3: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Friday, June 4: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Eagle Butte, SDPosted by
Eagle Butte News Beat

4-day forecast for Eagle Butte

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Eagle Butte: Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Eagle Butte, SDPosted by
Eagle Butte News Beat

Get weather-ready — Eagle Butte’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Eagle Butte: Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Eagle Butte, SDPosted by
Eagle Butte News Beat

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Eagle Butte

(EAGLE BUTTE, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Eagle Butte. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.