Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(EAGLE BUTTE, SD) Thursday is set to be rainy in Eagle Butte, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eagle Butte:

Thursday, May 27 Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 42 °F, low 35 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 58 °F, low 44 °F 9 to 21 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 7 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.