Weather Forecast For Wyalusing

WYALUSING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Friday, May 28 Rain High 63 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Saturday, May 29 Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 56 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Rain Showers High 64 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



