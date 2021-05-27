Cancel
Wyalusing, PA

Weather Forecast For Wyalusing

Wyalusing News Watch
Wyalusing News Watch
 5 days ago

WYALUSING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aDEtGmn00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 56 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Wyalusing News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Bradford County, PAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bradford, Lackawanna, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 00:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna; Wyoming FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...low temperatures between 33 and 36 degrees will result in widespread frost formation. * WHERE...northeast Pennsylvania and central New York except for the Finger Lakes. * WHEN...Until 8 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Bradford County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Susquehanna by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bradford; Susquehanna STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT...SOUTHWESTERN SUSQUEHANNA NORTHWESTERN LACKAWANNA...NORTHWESTERN LUZERNE...SOUTHEASTERN BRADFORD AND WYOMING COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM EDT At 700 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kasson Brook, or 16 miles southwest of Tunkhannock, moving east at 25 mph. Small hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Scranton, Falls, Old Forge, Taylor, Moosic, Vernon, Clarks Summit, Duryea, Dallas and Harveys Lake.