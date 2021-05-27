Weather Forecast For Wyalusing
WYALUSING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 56 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
