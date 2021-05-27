Cancel
Franklinville, NY

Thursday has sun for Franklinville — 3 ways to make the most of it

Franklinville Updates
 5 days ago

(FRANKLINVILLE, NY) A sunny Thursday is here for Franklinville, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Franklinville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aDEtFu400

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain

    • High 53 °F, low 40 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 54 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Franklinville, NY
Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus Accumulating Wet Snow across the Higher Terrain Steady rain that is falling across all of the Western Southern Tier will fall as a few hours of wet snow into the early evening hours across the higher elevations south of Ellicottville and Belmont. The snow could accumulate an inch or two for elevations near or above 2000 feet. This should mainly just be a picturesque snowfall without any issues...as many trees are not yet foliated and road surface temperatures are well above freezing.