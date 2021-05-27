Thursday has sun for Franklinville — 3 ways to make the most of it
(FRANKLINVILLE, NY) A sunny Thursday is here for Franklinville, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Franklinville:
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain
- High 53 °F, low 40 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 54 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.