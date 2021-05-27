Weather Forecast For Hobart
HOBART, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 73 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
