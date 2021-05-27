Cancel
Hobart, OK

Weather Forecast For Hobart

Posted by 
 5 days ago

HOBART, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aDEtD8c00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 73 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hobart, OK Posted by
Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(HOBART, OK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hobart Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Oklahoma State Posted by
KJYO KJ103

Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma

Expect some wild weather in Oklahoma City from now until Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms are predicted to develop starting on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's Norman office. The worst of the storm will be in the southwestern part of the state and towards the Texas panhandle, but hail and damaging winds will likely find their way towards Oklahoma City as well.
Comanche County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Comanche, Kiowa, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Comanche; Kiowa; Tillman The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma South central Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma North central Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1229 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Manitou, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Snyder, Mountain Park, Indiahoma, Manitou and southwestern Fort Sill. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Comanche County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Comanche, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Comanche; Kiowa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL COMANCHE...SOUTH CENTRAL KIOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL TILLMAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning has been cancelled.
Hobart, OK Posted by
Thursday sun alert in Hobart — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HOBART, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hobart. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Oklahoma State Posted by
Z94

What Do They Mean When The Skies Go Green In Oklahoma?

While storm season is off to a seasonably late start, it might be time to go over some of the stuff that normally comes up during this time of year. I hope you're prepared for the current forecast with your tornado precaution plans, a little stockpile of necessities, plenty of blankets and pillows in your safe space, etc... I trust everyone in the house knows that plan so when the sirens do start singing the state song of Oklahoma everybody knows where to be in that moment. But what about everything that leads up to it?
Caddo County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Kiowa, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Caddo; Comanche; Cotton; Kiowa; Tillman SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southeastern Kiowa...eastern Tillman...Cotton...southwestern Caddo...Comanche...western Clay Wichita and Archer Counties Until 130 AM CDT AT 1254 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Cooperton to 6 miles west of Chattanooga to near Holliday to 6 miles southwest of Archer City, moving east at 35 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPH Minor flooding in areas of poor drainage
Greer County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greer, Jackson, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 14:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greer; Jackson; Kiowa The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Jackson County in southwestern Oklahoma West central Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma Southeastern Greer County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 237 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mangum, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Altus, Mangum, Granite, Blair, Roosevelt, Martha, Friendship, Altus Air Force Base, Warren, Hester and Altus-Lugert Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Greer County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Greer, Jackson, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 14:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greer; Jackson; Kiowa SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR west central Kiowa...central Greer and north central Jackson Counties Until 300 PM CDT AT 229 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Mangum, moving southeast at 25 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPH
Beckham County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Greer, Harmon, Kiowa, Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Dewey; Greer; Harmon; Kiowa; Roger Mills; Washita SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR northern Harmon...northwestern Kiowa...Roger Mills...western Washita...southwestern Dewey Beckham...Greer and western Custer Counties Until 1230 AM CDT AT 1155 PM CDT, the leading edge of strong and gusty thunderstorm winds extended near Retrop, moving east at 25 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts over 50 MPH
Hobart, OK Posted by
Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Hobart

(HOBART, OK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hobart Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.