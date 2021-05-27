Weather Forecast For Hobart

HOBART, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 87 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 74 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 75 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 73 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



