Linden, TX

Linden Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Linden Updates
 5 days ago

LINDEN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aDEtBNA00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Linden Updates

Linden Updates

With Linden Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

