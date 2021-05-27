Daily Weather Forecast For New Bloomfield
NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain
- High 63 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 56 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
