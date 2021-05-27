Cancel
New Bloomfield, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For New Bloomfield

New Bloomfield Times
 5 days ago

NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aDEtAUR00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 56 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With New Bloomfield Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

