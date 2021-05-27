Daily Weather Forecast For Afton
AFTON, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
