Afton, WY

Daily Weather Forecast For Afton

Afton Daily
Afton Daily
 5 days ago

AFTON, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aDEt9gx00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Afton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

