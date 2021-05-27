Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingman, KS

Kingman Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Kingman Updates
Kingman Updates
 5 days ago

KINGMAN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aDEt7vV00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kingman Updates

Kingman Updates

Kingman, KS
4
Followers
50
Post
341
Views
ABOUT

With Kingman Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingman, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Ks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Kingman, KSPosted by
Kingman Updates

Get weather-ready — Kingman’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kingman: Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Kingman, KSPosted by
Kingman Updates

Jump on Kingman’s rainy forecast today

(KINGMAN, KS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Kingman Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Harper County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harper, Kingman, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be prepared to take shelter in the event the storms intensify and become severe...or a warning is issued by the National Weather Service. Target Area: Harper; Kingman; Sedgwick; Sumner The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Northeastern Harper County in south central Kansas Northwestern Sumner County in south central Kansas Southwestern Sedgwick County in south central Kansas Southeastern Kingman County in south central Kansas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Conway Springs...moving northeast at 10 mph. hail up to the size of dimes...and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Clearwater, Conway Springs, Argonia, Norwich and Viola. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for south central Kansas.
Kingman, KSPosted by
Kingman Updates

Your 4-day outlook for Kingman weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kingman: Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 14: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Allen County, KSweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Barton, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allen; Barton; Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Ellsworth; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Labette; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Montgomery; Neosho; Reno; Rice; Russell; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner; Wilson; Woodson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Central, South-Central, and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Through about 10 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Harper County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harper, Harvey, Kingman, McPherson, Reno, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be prepared to take shelter in the event the storms intensify and become severe...or a warning is issued by the National Weather Service. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harper; Harvey; Kingman; McPherson; Reno; Rice The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Reno County in south central Kansas Eastern Rice County in central Kansas McPherson County in central Kansas Harper County in south central Kansas Western Harvey County in south central Kansas Kingman County in south central Kansas * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1158 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Windom to near Partridge to 11 miles east of Nashville to near Kiowa...and moving east to southeast at 40 mph. Winds up to 55 mph and small hail is possible. * Locations impacted include Hutchinson, Mcpherson, Lyons, Lindsborg, Kingman, South Hutchinson, Sterling, Anthony, Moundridge, Harper, Inman, Buhler, Haven, Nickerson, Burrton, Galva, Pretty Prairie, Attica, Marquette and Little River. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for central Kansas.