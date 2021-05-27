Kingman Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

KINGMAN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 71 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 72 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 68 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



