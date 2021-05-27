Kingman Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KINGMAN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
