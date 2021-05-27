Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawtey, FL

Sun forecast for Lawtey — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Lawtey News Watch
Lawtey News Watch
 5 days ago

(LAWTEY, FL) A sunny Thursday is here for Lawtey, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lawtey:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9wrr_0aDEt62m00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 94 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lawtey News Watch

Lawtey News Watch

Lawtey, FL
12
Followers
51
Post
264
Views
ABOUT

With Lawtey News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawtey, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Sun#Thunderstorms#Picnic#Face#Nws Data#Snacks#Gathering Sizes#Risk Levels#Advice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lawtey, FLPosted by
Lawtey News Watch

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Lawtey

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lawtey: Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Lawtey, FLPosted by
Lawtey News Watch

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(LAWTEY, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lawtey. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Bradford County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Union, Western Clay, Western Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Bradford; Union; Western Clay; Western Duval SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN NASSAU NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD...SOUTHEASTERN BAKER...NORTHEASTERN UNION NORTHWESTERN CLAY...SOUTHWESTERN DUVAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL CHARLTON COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM EDT * At 302 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking thunderstorms centered near Glen St. Mary, or 9 miles northeast of Raiford, moving northeast at 25 mph. * Winds in excess of 40 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Macclenny, Glen St. Mary, Cecil Field, Maxville, Sanderson, Oakleaf Plantation, Bryceville, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, Baldwin and Ellerbee.
Alachua County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 11:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Eastern Alachua; Gilchrist; Inland Nassau; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL GILCHRIST NASSAU...NORTHERN BRADFORD...NORTHWESTERN ALACHUA...BAKER...UNION COLUMBIA...NORTHWESTERN CLAY...SOUTHEASTERN SUWANNEE...DUVAL...SOUTH CENTRAL CAMDEN AND SOUTHEASTERN CHARLTON COUNTIES UNTIL 215 AM EDT * At 135 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking gusty showers along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Kingsland to near Obrien. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. * Winds in excess of 40 mph possible with these showers. * Locations impacted include Jacksonville, St. Marys, Lake City, Fernandina Beach, Hilliard, Lake Butler, Callahan, Raiford, Jacksonville International Arpt and Arlington.
Alachua County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 04:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Eastern Alachua; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Union; Western Alachua Patchy dense fog has developed across inland portions of northeast Florida this morning. Visibility may be reduced to one- quarter mile or less in some spots. Visibilities should improve by 8 AM as locally dense fog begins to lift. The nature of the fog is such that visibilities will vary greatly over short distances. Motorists should be alert for rapidly changing conditions through sunrise.