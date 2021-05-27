Daily Weather Forecast For West. Wendover

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County; Southeastern Elko County Another round of showers and thunderstorms expected this afternoon Moisture and instability continue to reside over northern and central Nevada today, which will be the impetus for another round of showers and thunderstorms to develop. Most of the area will see this unsettled weather, though isolated strong thunderstorms are again possible as well. The main threat for the strong thunderstorms will be damaging hail and wind gusts to 60 mph. Computer simulations are showing the highest threat for these strong storms in a box bounded from Tonopah north to Winnemucca, east to Jarbidge, south to the Ely area, and back west to Tonopah. In addition, quick busts of moderate to heavy rainfall will also occur with any storm, which could lead to ponding of water on local roadways. Please keep a watchful eye to the sky today and have a plan if thunderstorms develop while you are outdoors. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.