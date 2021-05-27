Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glasgow, MT

Glasgow Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Glasgow News Watch
Glasgow News Watch
 5 days ago

GLASGOW, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aDEt0kQ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Glasgow News Watch

Glasgow News Watch

Glasgow, MT
6
Followers
42
Post
160
Views
ABOUT

With Glasgow News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glasgow, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Mt#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Glasgow, MTPosted by
Glasgow News Watch

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Glasgow

(GLASGOW, MT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Glasgow Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Glasgow, MTPosted by
Glasgow News Watch

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Glasgow

(GLASGOW, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Glasgow. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Glasgow, MTPosted by
Glasgow News Watch

Get weather-ready — Glasgow’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Glasgow: Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Daniels County, MTweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR A STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 120 The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Fire Weather Watch for a strong wind and low humidity, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 120. * TIMING...Mainly late Monday. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s. * IMPACTS...New fire starts could spread rapidly and become difficult to contain.
Montana StatePosted by
Alt 101.5

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Phillips County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 134 The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity values, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 134. * TIMING...Mainly Monday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the 80s. * IMPACTS...Any new fire starts will spread rapidly and become difficult to contain.
Daniels County, MTweather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Daniels, Eastern Roosevelt, Northern Valley, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-09 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Northern Valley; Richland; Sheridan; Western Roosevelt WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with slushy snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy wet snow will accumulate on power lines and trees.
Phillips County, MTweather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 10:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Northern Phillips WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy wet snow will accumulate on power lines and trees.
Valley County, MTweather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-09 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Northern Valley County. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow may accumulate on power lines and trees with new spring growth.