When Keith McCoy took over as coach of Rancho Cotate High School Baseball before the 2021 season, he had a goal. That goal was to change the Cougars’ culture. When trying to change something within a program, it takes time. The Cougars have had some growing pains this season, but still sit at 9-9 with one game left to play after beating Napa High School 5-2 on Monday afternoon.