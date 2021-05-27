Stroud Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

STROUD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 72 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.