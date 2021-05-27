Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stroud, OK

Stroud Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Stroud Digest
Stroud Digest
 5 days ago

STROUD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0aDEsvQb00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stroud Digest

Stroud Digest

Stroud, OK
8
Followers
49
Post
492
Views
ABOUT

With Stroud Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stroud, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lincoln County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Lincoln County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Logan County in central Oklahoma Northeastern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 319 PM CDT, the public reported heavy rain from near Tryon up toward Carney due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Northeastern Oklahoma City, eastern Edmond, Chandler, Harrah, Luther, Wellston, Carney, Tryon, Agra, Warwick, Kendrick, Fallis, Avery and Parkland. Additional rainfall of 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Near and southwest of Tryon is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. County roads that have low water crossings may become impassable.
EnvironmentPosted by
Stroud Digest

Get weather-ready — Stroud’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Stroud: Tuesday, May 11: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 12: Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Lincoln County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 22:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY At 1022 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Chandler, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Carney, Tryon, Agra, Kendrick, Avery and Parkland. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Lincoln County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY At 956 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Chandler, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chandler, Sparks and Warwick. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 158 and 173. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH