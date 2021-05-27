Stroud Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STROUD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
