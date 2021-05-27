Cancel
San Saba, TX

Weather Forecast For San Saba

San Saba Dispatch
SAN SABA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rWyU_0aDEssmQ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With San Saba Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

