Weather Forecast For San Saba
SAN SABA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
