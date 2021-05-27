Daily Weather Forecast For Morganton

MORGANTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 83 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



