Daily Weather Forecast For Morganton
MORGANTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.