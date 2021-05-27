Sun forecast for Fort Kent — 3 ways to hit it head-on
(FORT KENT, ME) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Kent:
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night
- High 51 °F, low 29 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night
- High 52 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night
- High 59 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.