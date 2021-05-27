Cancel
Fort Kent, ME

Sun forecast for Fort Kent — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Fort Kent Dispatch
Fort Kent Dispatch
 5 days ago

(FORT KENT, ME) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Kent:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aDEskxq00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 51 °F, low 29 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 52 °F, low 27 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 59 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Kent, ME
Fort Kent, MEPosted by
Fort Kent Dispatch

On the hunt for a home in Fort Kent? These houses are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: If you are looking for a gorgeous low maintenance well kept home with a generous sized lot in northern Maine look no further. With the cost of building at a record high and the southern and mid-Maine market so strong one would be hard pressed to match this value for the price. The multiple structures on this property make the opportunities limitless. The 3-Bay detached heated garage with oversized doors and a bonus room above is just one example. The barn with shed storage on the back and another bonus room above is another asset of this 17.5 acre private parcel with staggering views of the hills ascending from the historic Saint John River Valley. Plenty of space to store your equipment and your toys for off road riding and a 2 car radiant floor attached garage for vehicle storage. The 2 car garage is hooked to a stunning 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath ranch style home. With cathedral ceilings in the open concept kitchen, dinning and living room area and 9' ceilings throughout the rest of the home, this house has a feel of being much larger than the footprint suggest. The attention to detail and eye for warm country design are blatantly obvious in every aspect of this property. From the high cathedral wood ceilings in the open kitchen, dinning living room to the expansive angular island and the rustic wood looking laminate. This screams warmth, country charm and beauty from the floor to the ceilings. Oceans of natural light flow in the windows and bring the outdoors in adding more comfort to the radiant floors throughout. A newly installed heat pump is another source of relieve on those hot summer days. The southern patio and fire pit provide a peaceful, serene place to enjoy a morning coffee or evenings fireside. Overlooking the 4 season beauty of the hills above and valley below the river carving the line between us and our neighbors to the north. Schedule a showing today while this one is still available. Minutes to the full service historic town of Fort Kent, ME<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sheldon Anderson, Maine Outdoor Properties Team at Realty of Maine at 207-852-7577</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTGFuZExlYWRlci4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1MTC0xMzg0NiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Beautifully crafted Colonial nestled on 5 acres of manicured grounds with mature pine trees strategically placed for privacy in the historic St. John River Valley. This home with it's exquisite craftmanship, high ceilings and large rooms give a feeling of spaciousness not commonly seen in other homes. The generously sized triple pane windows allow the natural light to flood the rooms while providing great comfort in their heat retention capabilities. No detail was overlooked in the labor of love necessary to make this house a home. The large kitchen with double ovens, expansive pantry, cookware hanging rack, 3 bay undermount stainless steel sink and solid surface counters is a dream come true to the resident chef. The dinning room space open to the kitchen has beautiful built out bay windows capturing the flowing beauty of the St. John and its river banks. The pellet fireplace and massive brick chimney provide a warmth and country charm to the space. With wood ceilings and white oak real wood floors the guest will linger in the comfort it oozes. Glass doors expand the room to a large deck to enjoy the beauty of the surrounding landscape, the gazebo and stone barbecue at the lower level. After a hearty meal what better place to digest it than in the overly roomy yet cozy living room. The real hardwood floors and tile floors throughout speak to the quality. From the airy entry, to the common areas, to the bath rooms, to the bedrooms and even the closets, one will never feel confined inside these walls. The wide hardwood stairs to the upper levels lead to 6' wide halls and a library and craft room that provide a hobby place to create or a place to read in solitude while soaking in the warmth of the propane stove. The upper library balcony is another great vantage point to take in the St. Johns beauty. The whole house generator allows uninterrupted comfort along with the dual heating system in the walkout basement. Explore the rivers banks like an endless lake today<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sheldon Anderson, Maine Outdoor Properties Team at Realty of Maine at 207-852-7577</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTGFuZExlYWRlci4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1MTC0xMzg4NiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Home pending at time of photo and listing<p><strong>For open house information, contact Elaine Pelletier, Bangor at 207-942-6711</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Fort Kent, MEPosted by
Fort Kent Dispatch

Fort Kent’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fort Kent: Tuesday, May 18: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 21: Chance Rain Showers;
Fort Kent, MEPosted by
Fort Kent Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Fort Kent’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fort Kent: Sunday, May 16: Patchy fog then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

Maine Will Get A Sneak Peak At Summer On Wednesday & Thursday

There is no denying that the Winter of 2020 / 2021 was really mild. Yes, there were a lot of people who were overjoyed at the fact they did not have a lot of snow to shovel and did not have to deal with the frigid temperatures that we normally have to deal with in a regular winter. Of course, the snowmobilers and skiers were less than happy about the lack of snow.
Aroostook County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL AROOSTOOK COUNTY At 452 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Easton, or 10 miles south of Fort Fairfield, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Presque Isle, Fort Fairfield, Mars Hill, Easton, Bridgewater, Blaine and Westfield. This includes US Highway 1 between Bridgewater and Mars Hill.
Aroostook County, MEPosted by
Q 96.1

Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine. What's the 7-day forecast in Aroostook County?. U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:. Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Some of...
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Maine will see a streak of 70-degree days throughout the week

Temperatures in Maine are expected to peak at over 70 degrees fahrenheit over the next week, following the unseasonably warm start to the year. The National Weather Service station in Caribou predicts that central Maine could see temperatures up to 75 degrees on Wednesday, and 78 degrees on Thursday. Following...
Aroostook County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Central Washington, Interior Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Washington; Interior Hancock; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Washington; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms with Small Hail this Afternoon Showers with isolated thunderstorms have developed across much of northern and eastern Maine early this afternoon. Given relatively cool temperatures...many of these showers and storms have been accompanied by pea size hail. This is expected to continue through the afternoon hours before the showers transition to more of a steady light rain over northern Maine this evening. Be prepared for rapidly changing travel conditions and the potential for small hail.