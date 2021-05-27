Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blanding, UT

Daily Weather Forecast For Blanding

Posted by 
Blanding Daily
Blanding Daily
 5 days ago

BLANDING, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aDEsiCO00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Blanding Daily

Blanding Daily

Blanding, UT
1
Followers
44
Post
264
Views
ABOUT

With Blanding Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blanding, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Ut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Blanding, UTPosted by
Blanding Daily

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(BLANDING, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Blanding. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Blanding, UTPosted by
Blanding Daily

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Blanding

(BLANDING, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Blanding. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Blanding, UTPosted by
Blanding Daily

Get weather-ready — Blanding’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Blanding: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Blanding, UTPosted by
Blanding Daily

Blanding forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Blanding: Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night;