Spicer, MN

A rainy Thursday in Spicer — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Spicer Updates
 5 days ago

(SPICER, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Spicer Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Spicer:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aDEsgQw00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 46 °F, low 36 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Spicer Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
