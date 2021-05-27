Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuma, CO

Weather Forecast For Yuma

Posted by 
Yuma News Alert
Yuma News Alert
 5 days ago

YUMA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQtI0_0aDEsdml00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 42 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Yuma News Alert

Yuma News Alert

Yuma, CO
5
Followers
45
Post
249
Views
ABOUT

With Yuma News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yuma, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Yuma Co Lrb#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Yuma, COPosted by
Yuma News Alert

Get weather-ready — Yuma’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Yuma: Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Yuma The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Yuma County in northeastern Colorado * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 226 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wray, Vernon and Laird. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Colorado Stateclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Pueblo County, Colorado

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Pueblo County Colorado Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yuma County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR YUMA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN COLORADO...CHEYENNE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS AND DUNDY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA UNTIL 945 PM MDT/1045 PM CDT/ At 839 PM MDT/939 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Haigler to 14 miles east of Cope. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Wray, St. Francis, Benkelman, Bonny Reservoir, Bird City, Eckley and Haigler. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 208 and 210, and between mile markers 212 and 254.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Egg-size hail, landspout tornados possible in Colorado, according to National Weather Service

A stormy spring is set to continue in Colorado with more rain and thunderstorms on the way to parts of the state. Monday's most severe weather is expected to hit south-central and southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo County south to the New Mexico border and eastward from that. Landspout tornados will be possible, along with hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of a hen's egg, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected to be in the range of 58 to 69 miles per hour with confidence that the storm will land rated as "high."
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 15:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-13 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yuma The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Yuma County in northeastern Colorado Western Dundy County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 328 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles southeast of Holyoke, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Yuma and western Dundy Counties, including the following locations... Alvin. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 266 and 268. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 16:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-13 16:24:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yuma THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN YUMA AND NORTHWESTERN DUNDY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
EnvironmentPosted by
Yuma News Alert

Your 4-day outlook for Yuma weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Yuma: Sunday, May 9: Partly sunny in the day; while rain showers during night; Monday, May 10: Rain showers in the day; while rain showers then rain and snow showers during night; Tuesday, May 11: Rain and snow showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 12: Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night;