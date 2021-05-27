Daily Weather Forecast For Cherokee Village
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.