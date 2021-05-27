Weather Forecast For Oroville
OROVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
