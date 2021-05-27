Cut Bank Daily Weather Forecast
CUT BANK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 57 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 51 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.