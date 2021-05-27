Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cut Bank, MT

Cut Bank Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Cut Bank Bulletin
Cut Bank Bulletin
 5 days ago

CUT BANK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgbqj_0aDEsa8a00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 51 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cut Bank Bulletin

Cut Bank Bulletin

Cut Bank, MT
5
Followers
40
Post
301
Views
ABOUT

With Cut Bank Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cut Bank, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Mt#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Cut Bank, MTPosted by
Cut Bank Bulletin

Monday sun alert in Cut Bank — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CUT BANK, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cut Bank. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Cut Bank, MTPosted by
Cut Bank Bulletin

Get weather-ready — Cut Bank’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cut Bank: Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night;
Montana StatePosted by
Alt 101.5

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Glacier County, MTweather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 18 inches possible. Highest accumulations will be at and above pass level. * WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Southern Rocky Mountain Front and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. The Winter Storm Watch does not include the Helena Valley and the Lincoln area. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Cut Bank Bulletin

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Cut Bank

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cut Bank: Sunday, May 9: Light snow likely then chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night; Monday, May 10: Mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 11: Mostly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 12: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Chouteau County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chouteau, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 14:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chouteau; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Fergus; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole Minor snow accumulations possible through Sunday morning Rain and rain showers will gradually change over to snow this evening into the overnight. Up to 1 inch of snow accumulation is possible across parts of the plains, mainly on grassy areas, but snow may fall at locally heavier rates this evening and tonight resulting in accumulations up to 2 inches along the Rocky Mountain Front, with up to 4 to 6 inches in the mountains, including the Bears Paw, Big Snowy Mountains, Highwood, and Judith Mountains. Roads will likely remain just wet for most areas on the plains, but snow-covered roads are possible where snow falls at heavier rates for an hour or more. Please use caution while traveling. Expect rapid changes in visibility and road conditions if you are traveling across the area this evening through the overnight tonight.