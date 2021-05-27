Cancel
Milbank, SD

Daily Weather Forecast For Milbank

Milbank News Flash
Milbank News Flash
 5 days ago

MILBANK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0aDEsXRH00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then areas of frost during night

    • High 47 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 39 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Milbank News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Milbank, SDPosted by
3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Milbank

(MILBANK, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Milbank. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Milbank, SDPosted by
Take advantage of Saturday sun in Milbank

(MILBANK, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Milbank. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Milbank, SDPosted by
Get weather-ready — Milbank’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Milbank: Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance Rain Showers;
Day County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Day, Grant, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 06:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Day; Grant; Marshall; Roberts Patchy dense fog is occurring across parts of northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota. Visibility may be reduced to a 1/4 miles at times. Conditions should improve gradually over the next couple hours. Travel with caution.