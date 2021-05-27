Daily Weather Forecast For Camden

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Butler; Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Crenshaw; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Inland, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Mobile Inland, Monroe, Washington and Wilcox. Portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George, Greene, Perry, Stone and Wayne. * From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage across southeast Mississippi and interior portions of southwest and south central Alabama by early this afternoon before a more organized complex of strong to severe thunderstorms spreads over this portion of the region this afternoon into this evening. Additional scattered showers and thunderstorms may then redevelop late tonight into Wednesday morning. A very moist and unstable airmass will be in place over southeast Mississippi and interior southwest and south central Alabama, and showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing torrential rainfall in a short period of time. Storm total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with localized totals of at least 6 to 8 inches will be possible. Torrential rains over already saturated ground will bring an increased threat of flash flooding.