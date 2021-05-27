Daily Weather Forecast For Camden
CAMDEN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
