Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden, AL

Daily Weather Forecast For Camden

Posted by 
Camden Journal
Camden Journal
 5 days ago

CAMDEN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aDEsWYY00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Camden Journal

Camden Journal

Camden, AL
9
Followers
48
Post
616
Views
ABOUT

With Camden Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camden, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Al Lrb#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Camden, ALPosted by
Camden Journal

Sunday sun alert in Camden — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CAMDEN, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Camden. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Camden, ALPosted by
Camden Journal

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(CAMDEN, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Camden. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Camden, ALPosted by
Camden Journal

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(CAMDEN, AL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Camden Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Clarke County, ALweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Monroe, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. Target Area: Clarke; Monroe; Wilcox The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Alabama River Near Claiborne Dam affecting Clarke, Wilcox and Monroe Counties. For the Alabama River...including Millers Ferry Dam, Claiborne Dam Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Alabama River Near Claiborne Dam. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 7:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 43.5 feet. * Flood stage is 42.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to a crest at a stage of 43.6 feet late tonight. It will then begin to fall, falling to below flood stage by early Wednesday morning. * At 40.0 feet, considerable flooding of agricultural land. At 42.0 feet, water begins to inundate the Eureka Landing community.
Wilcox County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 17:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Alabama...and southeastern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wilcox A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CHOCTAW...NORTHERN WASHINGTON...NORTHERN CLARKE WESTERN WILCOX AND SOUTHEASTERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 534 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles northeast of Vineland to 10 miles west of Fulton to 7 miles east of Millry to near Buckatunna, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jackson, Thomasville, Grove Hill, Saint Stephens, Leroy, Pine Hill, Millry, Buckatunna, Coffeeville, Fulton and Yellow Bluff. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Butler County, ALweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Clarke, Conecuh, Monroe, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 17:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Clarke; Conecuh; Monroe; Wilcox The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Butler County in south central Alabama Northeastern Monroe County in south central Alabama Northern Clarke County in southwestern Alabama Wilcox County in south central Alabama North central Conecuh County in south central Alabama * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 532 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southeast of Consul to 3 miles southeast of Thomasville to 8 miles northwest of Grove Hill to 4 miles southwest of Coffeeville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greenville, Thomasville, Camden, Grove Hill, Peterman, Georgiana, Whatley, Pine Hill, Beatrice, Vredenburgh, Fulton, Yellow Bluff and Pine Apple. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Choctaw County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 17:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Alabama...and southeastern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington; Wilcox A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHOCTAW...NORTHERN WASHINGTON...CLARKE...WESTERN WILCOX AND CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES At 523 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Surginer to 7 miles northeast of Coffeeville to 4 miles north of Millry to 3 miles west of Buckatunna, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jackson, Waynesboro, Thomasville, Grove Hill, Saint Stephens, Leroy, Clara, Pine Hill, Millry, Buckatunna, Silas, Coffeeville, Fulton and Yellow Bluff. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Choctaw County, ALweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 17:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Alabama...and southeastern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington; Wilcox A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHOCTAW...NORTHERN WASHINGTON...CLARKE...WESTERN WILCOX AND CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES At 523 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Surginer to 7 miles northeast of Coffeeville to 4 miles north of Millry to 3 miles west of Buckatunna, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jackson, Waynesboro, Thomasville, Grove Hill, Saint Stephens, Leroy, Clara, Pine Hill, Millry, Buckatunna, Silas, Coffeeville, Fulton and Yellow Bluff. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Camden, ALalabamanews.net

PHOTOS: Storm Damage in Camden

Alabama News Network is getting storm damage photos from West Alabama. These are photos from Camden in Wilcox County, near the Alabama River.
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Baldwin Inland, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Butler; Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Crenshaw; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Inland, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Mobile Inland, Monroe, Washington and Wilcox. Portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George, Greene, Perry, Stone and Wayne. * From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage across southeast Mississippi and interior portions of southwest and south central Alabama by early this afternoon before a more organized complex of strong to severe thunderstorms spreads over this portion of the region this afternoon into this evening. Additional scattered showers and thunderstorms may then redevelop late tonight into Wednesday morning. A very moist and unstable airmass will be in place over southeast Mississippi and interior southwest and south central Alabama, and showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing torrential rainfall in a short period of time. Storm total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with localized totals of at least 6 to 8 inches will be possible. Torrential rains over already saturated ground will bring an increased threat of flash flooding.
Wilcox County, ALweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 16:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WILCOX COUNTY At 448 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles southwest of Yellow Bluff, or 11 miles southeast of Thomasville, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Hill and Yellow Bluff around 500 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN