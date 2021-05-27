Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glenwood, AR

Daily Weather Forecast For Glenwood

Posted by 
Glenwood Post
Glenwood Post
 5 days ago

GLENWOOD, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aDEsUn600

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Glenwood Post

Glenwood Post

Glenwood, AR
8
Followers
49
Post
335
Views
ABOUT

With Glenwood Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenwood, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Ar#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Glenwood, ARPosted by
Glenwood Post

Get weather-ready — Glenwood’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Glenwood: Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Glenwood, ARPosted by
Glenwood Post

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(GLENWOOD, AR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Glenwood Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Clark County, ARweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clark, Hot Spring, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clark; Hot Spring; Pike FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of central Arkansas...southwest Arkansas and western Arkansas, including the following areas, in central Arkansas, Conway, Faulkner, Garland, Perry, Pulaski, Saline and Yell. In southwest Arkansas, Clark, Hot Spring and Pike. In western Arkansas, Montgomery, Polk and Scott. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Several rounds of heavy rain will affect the area with totals of 2 to 4 inches possible over central Arkansas and 3 to 6 inches possible over western Arkansas. * Heavy rainfall over saturated soils will lead to increased runoff and flash flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Increased runoff in area streams and rivers may cause flooding as well.
Clark County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 11:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Pike SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL CLARK AND SOUTHERN PIKE COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM CDT At 1244 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Crater Of Diamonds State Park, or near Nashville, moving east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Murfreesboro... Okolona Halfway... Crater Of Diamonds State Park Delight... Antoine Billstown... Alpine Shawmut... Pike City Pisgah... Highland in Pike County Roy
Clark County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Pike A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CLARK AND SOUTHEASTERN PIKE COUNTIES At 403 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crater Of Diamonds State Park, or near Murfreesboro, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Murfreesboro... Okolona Narrows Dam... Halfway Crater Of Diamonds State Park... Delight Antoine... Billstown Burtsell... Pisgah Pike City... Roy This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 53 and 54. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Clark County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark, Garland, Hot Spring, Montgomery, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Garland; Hot Spring; Montgomery; Pike A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CLARK...NORTHEASTERN PIKE...SOUTHWESTERN GARLAND WEST CENTRAL HOT SPRING AND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 133 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Meyers to near Amity to 7 miles west of Halfway, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Glenwood... Amity Meyers... Lofton Alpine... Bonnerdale Welsh... Sunshine Shawmut... Rosboro Point Cedar... Pearcy Crystal Springs... Hempwallace Royal HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Clark County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Garland, Hot Spring, Montgomery, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 01:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Garland; Hot Spring; Montgomery; Pike A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CLARK...NORTHEASTERN PIKE...SOUTHWESTERN GARLAND WEST CENTRAL HOT SPRING AND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 133 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Meyers to near Amity to 7 miles west of Halfway, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Glenwood... Amity Meyers... Lofton Alpine... Bonnerdale Welsh... Sunshine Shawmut... Rosboro Point Cedar... Pearcy Crystal Springs... Hempwallace Royal HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH