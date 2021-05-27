Daily Weather Forecast For Glenwood
GLENWOOD, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.