Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eutawville, SC

Eutawville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Eutawville News Watch
Eutawville News Watch
 5 days ago

EUTAWVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Isl0d_0aDEsTuN00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Eutawville News Watch

Eutawville News Watch

Eutawville, SC
13
Followers
51
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eutawville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eutawville, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Sc#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Clarendon County, SCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clarendon, Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Report any hail, damaging winds or flooding directly to the Columbia National Weather Service at 803 234 4115 when it is safe to do so. You can also send reports by Facebook or Twitter to NWSColumbia or by e-mail at NWS.Columbia@noaa.gov. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Marion move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Clarendon; Orangeburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CLARENDON AND EAST CENTRAL ORANGEBURG COUNTIES At 636 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Eastern Lake Marion, or 18 miles northwest of Moncks Corner, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eutawville, Rocks Pond Campground and Marina, Blounts Landing and Eautaw Springs. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Clarendon County, SCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarendon, Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Report any hail, damaging winds or flooding directly to the Columbia National Weather Service at 803 234 4115 when it is safe to do so. You can also send reports by Facebook or Twitter to NWSColumbia or by e-mail at NWS.Columbia@noaa.gov. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Marion move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Clarendon; Orangeburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CLARENDON AND EAST CENTRAL ORANGEBURG COUNTIES At 636 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Eastern Lake Marion, or 18 miles northwest of Moncks Corner, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eutawville, Rocks Pond Campground and Marina, Blounts Landing and Eautaw Springs. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Eutawville, SCPosted by
Eutawville (SC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Eutawville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Eutawville: Tuesday, May 4: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;Wednesday, May 5: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;Thursday, May 6: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;Friday, May 7: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;
Bamberg County, SCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Marion move away from the water and take shelter! Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Orangeburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN...SOUTHEASTERN BARNWELL...BAMBERG AND ORANGEBURG COUNTIES At 642 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Santee State Park to near Ulmer, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Orangeburg, Barnwell, Bamberg, Denmark, Brookdale, Holly Hill, Branchville, Bowman, Elloree, Santee State Park, Claflin College, South Carolina State University, Orangeburg County Airport, Rivers Bridge State Park, Edisto Gardens, Santee, Ehrhardt, Hilda, Cameron and Eutawville. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 149 and 169. Interstate 95 between mile markers 85 and 101. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bamberg County, SCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Marion move away from the water and take shelter! Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Orangeburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN...SOUTHEASTERN BARNWELL...BAMBERG AND ORANGEBURG COUNTIES At 642 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Santee State Park to near Ulmer, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Orangeburg, Barnwell, Bamberg, Denmark, Brookdale, Holly Hill, Branchville, Bowman, Elloree, Santee State Park, Claflin College, South Carolina State University, Orangeburg County Airport, Rivers Bridge State Park, Edisto Gardens, Santee, Ehrhardt, Hilda, Cameron and Eutawville. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 149 and 169. Interstate 95 between mile markers 85 and 101. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH