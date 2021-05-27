Eutawville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EUTAWVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 95 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 96 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 90 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
