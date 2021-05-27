Eutawville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

EUTAWVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 95 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 96 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 90 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Rain Showers High 82 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.