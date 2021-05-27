Cancel
Broken Bow, NE

Thursday rain in Broken Bow meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Broken Bow Voice
 5 days ago

(BROKEN BOW, NE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Broken Bow Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Broken Bow:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0aDEsS1e00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Broken Bow, NE
With Broken Bow Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

