Weather Forecast For Phillips
PHILLIPS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain likely in the day; while chance light rain then cloudy during night
- High 47 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 58 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight Chance Rain Showers
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.