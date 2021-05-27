Cancel
Phillips, WI

Weather Forecast For Phillips

Phillips News Alert
 5 days ago

PHILLIPS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aDEsR8v00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain likely in the day; while chance light rain then cloudy during night

    • High 47 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 58 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Phillips, WI
