Weather Forecast For Phillips

PHILLIPS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Rain likely in the day; while chance light rain then cloudy during night High 47 °F, low 31 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night High 58 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Slight Chance Rain Showers High 64 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 20 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.