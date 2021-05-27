Net Positive Energy and a Contemporary Coastal Aesthetic
A Look at Hospice of Southern Maine's New Headquarters. Hospice of Southern Maine is relied upon by patients, families and the community-at-large for high quality, compassionate end-of-life care. The growing organization sought a new building that balanced a long list of operational requirements and reflected the organization's hallmark reputation for providing both comfort and extraordinary care while at the same time developing a highly sustainable building aligned with their commitment to the future.