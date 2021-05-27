Cancel
Crimes Against Originality in “Dead Souls”

By Dana Hansen
chireviewofbooks.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the earliest pages of English poet Sam Riviere’s debut novel, Dead Souls, the reader is catapulted into an extended internal monologue satirizing the follies of the literary world, particularly its poets. And there’s no winding up to the action: from its beginning, the novel’s pace is manic and relentless, evincing the unnamed narrator’s unreliable, overwrought state of mind. One long paragraph composed of one long, multi-clause sentence after another—all admittedly impeccably written—with no chapter breaks and therefore no orienting signposts creates a demanding reading experience that is not for the uncommitted. Style threatens at times to subsume substance in this novel, but beyond the spectacle of literary and linguistic acrobatics there may be a clever tale to unravel.

chireviewofbooks.com
Person
Nikolai Gogol
#Poetry Reading#Soul#Humour#Artistic Expression#Art Style#English#Qacs#A Leaf Falls Press#Originality#Crimes#Fiction#Literary Culture#Literary Judgments#Artistic Destinies#Literary Works#Love#Poetry Anthologies#Mind#Faith#Destiny
